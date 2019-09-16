Les champions d’Europe en titre son en déplacement à Naples pour démarrer leur campagne de Ligue de Champions contre l’équipe de Kalidou Koulibaly. Arrivé ce lundi en Italie, Sadio Mané et ses coéquipiers ont visité le stade San Paolo, l’histoire de prendre leurs repères avant la rencontre
NAPLES, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 16: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) James Milner of Liverpool during a Liverpool Liverpool Press Conference on September 16, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
NAPLES, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 16: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool taking a walk around the pitch with Naby Keita on FaceTime during a Liverpool Press Conference on September 16, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
NAPLES, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 16: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sadio Mane of Liverpool taking a walk around the pitch with Naby Keita on FaceTime during a Liverpool Press Conference on September 16, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
NAPLES, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 16: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sadio Mane of Liverpool taking a walk around the pitch during a Liverpool Press Conference on September 16, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)