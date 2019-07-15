07 Photos – Sénégal en finale: le « thiankhagoune » de Sadio Mané après la qualification

14 July 2019, Egypt, Cairo: Senegal players celebrate after the final whistle of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match between Senegal and Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium. Photo: Gehad Hamdy/dpa (Photo by Gehad Hamdy/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Les Lions du Sénégal se sont qualifiés en finale de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations après la victoire sur la Tunisie durant les prolongations. et pour fêter cette belle victoire, les joueurs sénégalais ont offerts aux supporters des pas de danses pour communier avec le 12ème Gaindé.
Senegal’s forward Sadio Mane celebrates after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Semi-final football match between Senegal and Tunisia at the 30 June stadium in Cairo on July 14, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Senegal’s defender Cheikhou Kouyate celebrates after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Semi-final football match between Senegal and Tunisia at the 30 June stadium in Cairo on July 14, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
