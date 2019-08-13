L'A\u00efd al-Adha ou l'A\u00efd el-Kebir, est la plus importante des f\u00eates islamiques. Elle est appel\u00e9e Tabaski dans les pays d'Afrique de l'Ouest et d'Afrique Centrale ayant une importante communaut\u00e9 musulmane.\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/67799892_3405403949473345_5951376808715747328_n.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="960" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295201" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/67895945_3405403619473378_3127051974663471104_n.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="960" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295202" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/67918544_3405403506140056_1352199680674496512_n.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="960" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295203" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68784102_3405403782806695_1715529402537738240_n.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="960" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295204" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/Coumba-Gawlo-1.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="716" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295205" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/Coumba-Gawlo-2.jpg" alt="" width="716" height="960" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295206" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/Coumba-Gawlo-3.jpg" alt="" width="716" height="960" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295207" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/Coumba-Gawlo-4-1.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="716" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295208" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/Coumba-Gawlo-4.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="716" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295209" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/Coumba-Gawlo-5.jpg" alt="" width="716" height="960" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295210" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/Coumba-Gawlo-6.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="716" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-295211" \/>