Suite \u00e0 une longue absence, la chanteuse Amy Coll\u00e9 Dieng refait surface avec un nouveau clip qui fait le buzz sur les r\u00e9seaux sociaux. Voici les photos de la belle Amy Coll\u00e9 Dieng.\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-8-821x1024.jpg" alt="" width="821" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318462" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-7-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318463" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-6-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318464" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-6-Copie.jpg" alt="" width="419" height="537" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318465" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-3-Copie.jpg" alt="" width="789" height="465" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318466" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-3.jpg" alt="" width="720" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318467" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-5.jpg" alt="" width="720" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318468" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-4.jpg" alt="" width="720" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318469" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-1-820x1024.jpg" alt="" width="820" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318470" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/Amy-Colle\u0301-Dieng-2.jpg" alt="" width="720" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-318471" \/>