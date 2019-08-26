Ce soir, le PSG a dominé Toulouse sur le score de 4 buts à zéro. Grâce à un doublé de Choupo-Moting,un dut de Marquinhos et un CS de Gonçalves, les Parisiens se sont montrés réalistes et dominateurs. C’était également une soirée de première pour Gana Gueye, le Sénégalais était intéressant à voir jouer sous ses nouvelles couleurs.
