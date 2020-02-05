<h2>Le mbalax est un rythme musical s\u00e9n\u00e9galais. C'est sans doute la musique la plus populaire du S\u00e9n\u00e9gal, bas\u00e9e sur les percussions dont le tama et le sabar.<\/h2>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/WhatsApp-Image-2019-12-24-at-09.50.09-1-682x1024-1.jpeg" alt="" width="682" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329294" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/WhatsApp-Image-2019-12-24-at-09.50.10-683x1024-1-300x450@2x.jpeg" alt="" width="600" height="900" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329295" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/WhatsApp-Image-2019-12-24-at-09.50.10-3-1024x683-1-300x200@2x.jpeg" alt="" width="600" height="400" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329296" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/WhatsApp-Image-2019-12-24-at-09.50.09-683x1024-1-300x450@2x.jpeg" alt="" width="600" height="900" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329297" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/Dior-Mbaye3-1024x1024-1.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329298" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/Dior-Mbaye7.jpeg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329299" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/Dior-Mbaye11.jpeg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329300" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/Dior-Mbaye8.jpeg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329301" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/Dior-Mbaye9.jpeg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329302" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/02\/Dior-Mbaye10.jpeg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-329303" \/>