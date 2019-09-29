Encore un mariage royal qui illumine la toile avec ses magnifiques clich\u00e9s. Monsieur et madame Gueye se sont dits oui et ont c\u00e9l\u00e9br\u00e9 les choses en grande pompe.\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-22.jpg" alt="" width="641" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307833" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-16.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="641" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307834" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-15.jpg" alt="" width="641" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307835" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-13.jpg" alt="" width="641" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307836" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-12.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="641" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307837" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-10.jpg" alt="" width="641" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307838" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-9.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="641" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307839" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-8.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="641" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307840" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-7.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="641" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307841" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-4.jpg" alt="" width="641" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307842" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-2.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="641" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307843" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Mariage-Mr-et-Mrs-Gueye-1.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="641" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-307844" \/>