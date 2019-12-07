Terrou Bi: Le \u00ab Batr\u00e9\u00bb de Sokhna Aidara pour son mari Wally Seck\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-13.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319477" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-12.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319478" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-11.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319479" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-10.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319480" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-9.jpg" alt="" width="668" height="1000" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319481" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-8.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319482" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-7.jpg" alt="" width="668" height="1000" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319483" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-5.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319484" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-4.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319485" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-3.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319486" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-2.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319487" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/BATRE\u0301-DE-SOKNA-AIDARA-POUR-WALLY-SECK-DAKARBUZZ-1.jpg" alt="" width="1000" height="668" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-319488" \/>