Rencontre avec les fans: Les Actrices Betty et Esther Ndiaye en toute complicit\u00e9\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-19.jpg" alt="" width="648" height="488" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316777" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-18-576x1024.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316778" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-13-576x1024.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316779" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-12-576x1024.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316780" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-11-576x1024.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316781" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-10-576x1024.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316782" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-8-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316783" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-7-576x1024.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316784" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-5-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="768" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316785" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-4-576x1024.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316786" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-3-1024x771.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="771" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316787" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-2-576x1024.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316788" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-1-1024x771.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="771" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316789" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/Betty-et-Esther-Ndiaye-19-620x400.jpg" alt="" width="620" height="400" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-316790" \/>