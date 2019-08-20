Les condol\u00e9ances officielles ont commenc\u00e9es aujourd\u2019hui lundi 19 ao\u00fbt \u00e0 la r\u00e9sidence \ud83c\udfe0 du d\u00e9funt DJ Arafat \ud83d\udc94 et se poursuivront jusqu\u2019au dimanche 25 ao\u00fbt .\r\n\r\nHeure : 17h 30 - 20h 30\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68492763_115046303188190_4322520249938214912_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297056" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68568617_115046229854864_7172816888668356608_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297057" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68670679_115046476521506_9071634888146288640_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297058" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68676358_115046189854868_9005867299483156480_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297059" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68738212_115046259854861_7826713753835012096_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297060" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68825286_115046586521495_7598241705803907072_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297061" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68863773_115046329854854_4622320155588820992_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297062" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68878752_115046666521487_6740942572547473408_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297063" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68883585_115046656521488_7784701277098737664_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297064" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/68918514_115046196521534_8296631747802562560_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297065" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/69031479_115046496521504_313768642535751680_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297066" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/69054710_115046393188181_6843942944936820736_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297067" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/69165550_115046556521498_2014247040854261760_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297068" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/69569153_115046406521513_2547991860907868160_n.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="608" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-297069" \/>