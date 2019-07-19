27 Photos – Can 2019: Sénégal vs Algérie, Les premières images au stade

Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Contrairement aux précédents matchs de cette CAN, la finale va se disputer dans une ambiance de folie !
C’est le match dans le match de cette prestigieuse finale de la Can 2019.les supporters des deux équipes ont très rapidement garni les virages du stade international du Caire. Arrivés en grand nombre, par des vols spéciaux affrétés par leur gouvernement, les bruyants supporters Algériens ont, d’entrée, mis une grosse ambiance dans le stade. Arrivés quelques minutes plus tard, les Sénégalais, grandement soutenus par le public égyptien, ont répondu avec ferveur. Pour recueillir la température et les pronostics des plus téméraires, nous nous sommes glissés dans les deux travées qui se font face, chaque groupe de supporters parqué derrière un but, sous la vigilance des forces de sécurité.
CAIRO, EGYPT – JULY 19: A Senegalese fan supports his team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Fared Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
19 July 2019, Egypt, Cairo: Senegalese fans cheer in the stands prior to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium. Photo: Omar Zoheiry/dpa (Photo by Omar Zoheiry/picture alliance via Getty Images)
19 July 2019, Egypt, Cairo: A Senegalese fan cheers in the stands prior to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium. Photo: Omar Zoheiry/dpa (Photo by Omar Zoheiry/picture alliance via Getty Images)
19 July 2019, Egypt, Cairo: Senegalese fans cheer in the stands prior to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium. Photo: Omar Zoheiry/dpa (Photo by Omar Zoheiry/picture alliance via Getty Images)
19 July 2019, Egypt, Cairo: Senegalese fans cheer in the stands prior to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium. Photo: Omar Zoheiry/dpa (Photo by Omar Zoheiry/picture alliance via Getty Images)
A Senegal supporter cheers ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
A Senegal supporter cheers ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
CAIRO, EGYPT – JULY 19: Senegalese fans support their team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Fared Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CAIRO, EGYPT – JULY 19: Senegalese fans support their team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Fared Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CAIRO, EGYPT – JULY 19: A Senegalese fan supports his team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Fared Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Senegal supporters cheer ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Senegal supporters cheer ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Senegal fans before the Final of 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 19, 2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
GALSEN221TV