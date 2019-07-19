27 Photos – Can 2019: Sénégal vs Algérie, Les premières images au stade

Contrairement aux précédents matchs de cette CAN, la finale va se disputer dans une ambiance de folie !

C’est le match dans le match de cette prestigieuse finale de la Can 2019.les supporters des deux équipes ont très rapidement garni les virages du stade international du Caire. Arrivés en grand nombre, par des vols spéciaux affrétés par leur gouvernement, les bruyants supporters Algériens ont, d’entrée, mis une grosse ambiance dans le stade. Arrivés quelques minutes plus tard, les Sénégalais, grandement soutenus par le public égyptien, ont répondu avec ferveur. Pour recueillir la température et les pronostics des plus téméraires, nous nous sommes glissés dans les deux travées qui se font face, chaque groupe de supporters parqué derrière un but, sous la vigilance des forces de sécurité.