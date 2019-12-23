<div>Revivez les temps forts du match entre l'AS Pikine et Mbour Petite-Côte. En marge de la troisième journée de Ligue 1, ce dimanche au stade Alassane Djigo. Un match nul mais riche en rebondissements... <div style="position:relative; text-align : center; padding-bottom: 1em;">\n <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/ipdYd-iWktQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe> <\/div>\n <div>\n \n <\/div>\n <br style="clear:both;"><div style="position: relative;">www.dakaractu.com<\/div><\/div>