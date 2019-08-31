DJ Arafat, de son vrai nom Ange Didier Houon, parfois appelé Yôrôbô, Commandant Zabra, anciennement Sao Tao le Dictateur et aussi surnommé Le Roi du Coupé-décalé, né le 26 janvier 1986 à Yopougon et mort accidentellement le 12 août 2019 à Abidjan, est un chanteur, compositeur, producteur et arrangeur musical ivoirien.
Relatives of late Ivorian singer DJ Arafat react during his funeral ceremony at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on August 31, 2019. – Thousands of fans gathered on August 30, 2019 to pay tribute to DJ Arafat, an Ivorian singer with a huge following in francophone Africa that died at the age of 33, on August 12, after a road motorbike accident in Abidjan, evoking a wave of tributes to the award-winning star of the “coupe-decale” dance genre. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)
