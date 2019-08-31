DJ Arafat, de son vrai nom Ange Didier Houon, parfois appelé Yôrôbô, Commandant Zabra, anciennement Sao Tao le Dictateur et aussi surnommé Le Roi du Coupé-décalé, né le 26 janvier 1986 à Yopougon et mort accidentellement le 12 août 2019 à Abidjan, est un chanteur, compositeur, producteur et arrangeur musical ivoirien.