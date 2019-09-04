Photos: Fanta Samira Coulibaly en mode shooting \r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/FANTA-SAMIRA-COULIBALY-1-819x1024-1.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-302234" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/Fanta-Samira-Coulibaly.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="960" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-302235" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/FANTA-SAMIRA-COULIBALY-4-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-302236" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/FANTA-SAMIRA-COULIBALY-1-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-302237" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/FANTA-SAMIRA-COULIBALY-5-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-302238" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/FANTA-SAMIRA-COULIBALY-3-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-302239" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/FANTA-SAMIRA-COULIBALY-2-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-302240" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/09\/FANTA-SAMIRA-COULIBALY-1-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-302241" \/>