Le marabout Baye Ciss\u00e9 borom Keman f\u00eatait avec ses proches et talib\u00e9s le bapt\u00eame de sa fille. Que dieu lui pr\u00eate longue vie.\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-78.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298173" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-76.jpg" alt="" width="467" height="700" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298174" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-74.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298175" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-67.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298176" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-61.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298177" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-59.jpg" alt="" width="467" height="700" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298178" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-58.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298179" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-57.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298180" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-56.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298181" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-49.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298182" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-44.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298183" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-42.jpg" alt="" width="467" height="700" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298184" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-33.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298185" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-32.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298186" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-31.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298187" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-30.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298188" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-29.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298189" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-28.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298190" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-26.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298191" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-23.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298192" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-22.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298193" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-21.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298194" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-20.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298195" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-19.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298196" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-18.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298197" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-15.jpg" alt="" width="467" height="700" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298198" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-12.jpg" alt="" width="467" height="700" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298199" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-10.jpg" alt="" width="467" height="700" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298200" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-8.jpg" alt="" width="467" height="700" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298201" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-6.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298202" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-4.jpg" alt="" width="467" height="700" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298203" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-2.jpg" alt="" width="467" height="700" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298204" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/BAPTEME-DE-LA-FILLE-DE-BAYE-CISSE-DAKARBUZZ-1.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-298205" \/>