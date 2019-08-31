La lev\u00e9e du corps de DJ Arafat a \u00e9t\u00e9 faite ce matin du samedi 31 ao\u00fbt 2019, au stade F\u00e9lix Houphou\u00ebt-Boigny du Plateau (Abidjan)\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-2.png" alt="" width="516" height="346" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301090" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-3.png" alt="" width="518" height="351" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301091" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-4.png" alt="" width="518" height="350" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301092" \/>\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_301093" align="aligncenter" width="683"]<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-5-6-683x1024-1.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" class="size-full wp-image-301093" \/> Relatives of late Ivorian singer DJ Arafat react during his funeral ceremony at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on August 31, 2019. - Thousands of fans gathered on August 30, 2019 to pay tribute to DJ Arafat, an Ivorian singer with a huge following in francophone Africa that died at the age of 33, on August 12, after a road motorbike accident in Abidjan, evoking a wave of tributes to the award-winning star of the "coupe-decale" dance genre. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO \/ AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO\/AFP\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_301094" align="aligncenter" width="683"]<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-5-6-683x1024-2.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" class="size-full wp-image-301094" \/> Relatives of late Ivorian singer DJ Arafat react during his funeral ceremony at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on August 31, 2019. - Thousands of fans gathered on August 30, 2019 to pay tribute to DJ Arafat, an Ivorian singer with a huge following in francophone Africa that died at the age of 33, on August 12, after a road motorbike accident in Abidjan, evoking a wave of tributes to the award-winning star of the "coupe-decale" dance genre. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO \/ AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO\/AFP\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-6.png" alt="" width="612" height="385" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301095" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-7-6-620x400-1.jpg" alt="" width="620" height="400" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301096" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-7-6-1.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301097" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-8.png" alt="" width="586" height="389" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301098" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-9.png" alt="" width="628" height="390" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301099" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-11-5-1.jpg" alt="" width="720" height="480" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301100" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/DJ-Arafat-11.png" alt="" width="573" height="365" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-301101" \/>