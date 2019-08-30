Le comité d’organisation a rendu public le programme des prestations des artistes, à l’occasion de la veillée funèbre de DJ Arafat, ce vendredi 30 août 2019. Afriksoir.net vous le propose ci-dessous.
16H: Animation DJ et prestations artistes en herbe
19H-20H: Allocutions/ Projection video / Temoignages
20H- 21H: Démarrage ( Slame Amee)
-Troupe de danse : Marie Rose Guiraud
-Serge Beynaud
-Dj Mix
Keimpoke
-Moliere
-Vitale
-Claire Bailly
-Savan Allah
-En K2K ( humour)
-Leaders
21H-22H: Animatuons Dj
Intervention Alain Tailly
-Temoignages
Revolution
-Magic Diezel
-Lago Paulin
-Troupe de danse (Echo de danse)
-Spirow
Ramatoulaye
22H- 23U: Temoignages
-Bamba Amy Sarah
-Chandia chouchou
-nigui staff dance
-Fabrice atito
-Jose de la tour
-tour de garde
-Mike slabi
-Paul Eric
23H-01H du matin:Debut des live avec l’orchestre d’Arafat (rythmik)
Artistes internationaux
intermede playback(Nash/
Francki DiCaprio
-Dj Lewis
Amaral
Orchestre zouglou
Yodé et Siro
-Espoir 2000
-Bilé Didier
-Les Patrons
1H du matin-3H00: Animation DJ (Showtime Arafat)
lato crespino
-Ismael isaac
-Miracle
-Kaloudja
-Ras goody
Ramses
Bebi Philip
-Jerozen
-Yabongo
3H00-5H00: Artistes internationaux
-Extra Pusica
-Fally Ipupa
-Toofan
-Sidiki Diabaté
-Imilo le Chanceux
Floby
Aboutou Roots
-Soum bill
Sur chocs
Magnific
Agalawal
Mal adamo
Lunic
Sans Façon
5H-6H:Animation Dj( mulukuku)
-Mc One
Kedjevara
-Force one
-Pharaon DJ
-All Black
-Akobo Poussiere
-Charly yuka
Hamed Chala
-Marco versace
Jean Jacques kouame
-Chado Christ
6H-7H ( Levée du corps)
Artistes improvisés
Animation DJ
07:45 Fin car levée à 8h