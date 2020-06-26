<div><figure id="figureSingle" class="wrapperImageArticle marginLeftZero maxHeight534 singleBB"><img alt="Hommage à Serigne Pape Malick Sy:Aly Ngouille Ndiaye « profondément attristé »" title="Hommage à Serigne Pape Malick Sy:Aly Ngouille Ndiaye « profondément attristé »" class="singleCC"src="" data-recalc-dims="1"><figcaption class="descriptionImageArticle"><div class="description_content">Hommage à Serigne Pape Malick Sy:Aly Ngouille Ndiaye « profondément attristé »<\/div>\n<\/figcaption><\/figure><p><a href="https:\/\/www.senenews.com\/actualites\/hommage-a-serigne-pape-malick-sy-aly-ngouille-ndiaye-profondement-attriste_315636.html">SeneNews.com <\/a><\/p>\n<p>L’article <a rel="nofollow" href="https:\/\/www.snap221.info\/hommage-a-serigne-pape-malick-sy-aly-ngouille-ndiaye-profondement-attriste\/">Hommage à Serigne Pape Malick Sy:Aly Ngouille Ndiaye « profondément attristé »<\/a> est apparu en premier sur <a rel="nofollow" href="https:\/\/www.snap221.info\/">Snap221.info<\/a>.<\/p><\/div>