We managed to take videos of few cars abandoning migrant workers today.

They send ‘The maids’ with the driver who will have to deal with all of our questions when dropping her at the embassy.

And if he shares the number of the family involved he might lose his job.#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/R74fnlhkXE

— Luna Safwan – لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) June 4, 2020