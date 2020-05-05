<div><figure class="entry-thumbnail"><img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/kawtef-a-touba-une-femme-ebouillante-son-marivideo.jpg" alt title="Une nuit aux Urgences de l'hopital Henri Mondor" data-recalc-dims="1"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">24\/12\/2014 – France \/ Creteil – Un brancardier transporte un patient aux urgences de l’hopital APHP Henri Mondor de Creteil (94).Emergency service – 24\/12\/2014 – France \/ Creteil – A nurse under a sign (“Emergency service”) at the emergency service at the Henri Mondor hospital in Creteil, France. – *** Local Caption *** 24×36 Affiche Hopital Hopital d’urgence Hopital Henri Mondor Horizontale illustration Infirmiere Medical Panneau Photo couleur Sante sante publique Service des urgences Soins hospitaliers urgences<\/figcaption><\/figure><iframe class="youtube-player" type="text\/html" width="850" height="479" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/MM9oMMApNOQ?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" allowfullscreen="true" style="border:0;"><\/iframe>\n<div class="mh-content-ad"><ins class="adsbygoogle" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7411136288504332" data-ad-slot="4881136912"><\/ins> <\/div>\n<p>Article publié par <a href="https:\/\/sanslimitesn.com\/kawtef-a-touba-une-femme-ebouillante-son-marivideo\/">Sanslimites <\/a><\/p>\n<p>L’article <a rel="nofollow" href="https:\/\/www.snap221.info\/kawtef-a-touba-une-femme-ebouillante-son-marivideo\/">Kawtef à Touba – Une femme ébouillante son mari(vidéo)<\/a> est apparu en premier sur <a rel="nofollow" href="https:\/\/www.snap221.info\/">Snap221.info<\/a>.<\/p><\/div>