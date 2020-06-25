PUBLICITÉ
Le convoi funéraire de Serigne Pape Malick Sy vient de quitter l’hôpital Fann de Dakar, ce jeudi, pour Tivaouane. Le porte-parole de la famille Sy a été rappelé à Dieu hier nuit.
