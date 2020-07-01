/* custom css */
.td_uid_26_5efd0bf01e477_rand.td-a-rec-img { text-align: left; } .td_uid_26_5efd0bf01e477_rand.td-a-rec-img img { margin: 0 auto 0 0; }
Disparitions successives de guides religieux au Sénégal. Senego vient d’apprendre, ce mercredi, le décès de Serigne Abdou Aziz Fall, ibn Serigne Modou Moustapha Fall, premier Khalife des Baye Fall.
/* custom css */
.td_uid_27_5efd0bf01e842_rand.td-a-rec-img { text-align: left; } .td_uid_27_5efd0bf01e842_rand.td-a-rec-img img { margin: 0 auto 0 0; }
PUBLICITÉ
L’article Les Baye Fall en deuil : Serigne Abdou Aziz Fall n’est plus ! est apparu en premier sur Snap221.info.
PUBLICITÉ