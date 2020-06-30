<div><div style="margin-bottom:20px;"><img width="1280" height="720"src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/maxresdefault-7.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/maxresdefault-7.jpg 1280w, https:\/\/senegaldirect.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/maxresdefault-7-300x169.jpg 300w, https:\/\/senegaldirect.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/maxresdefault-7-1024x576.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/senegaldirect.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/maxresdefault-7-768x432.jpg 768w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px"><\/div><p>Les Vérités de Commissaire Boubacar Sadio: « Bisbou Macky Sall Danouwé »<br><iframe width="692" height="385" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/EM1ClxRYnM8" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/p><\/div>