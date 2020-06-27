PUBLICITÉ
Le FC Barcelone n’a pas fait une bonne opération en concédant un nul (2-2) sur le terrain du Celta Vigo (2-2), samedi. S’il reprend la tête du classement au Real, ce n’est que pour un point, avant que Madrid ne joue à son tour.
