PUBLICITÉ
PUBLICITÉ
/* custom css */
.td_uid_26_5ef680a208bd3_rand.td-a-rec-img { text-align: left; } .td_uid_26_5ef680a208bd3_rand.td-a-rec-img img { margin: 0 auto 0 0; }
Litige foncier : Grave revelation sur Babacar Ngom
Le patron de Sédima, Babacar Ngom est accusé de prendre par la force les terres des populations de Nndinglère.
/* custom css */
.td_uid_27_5ef680a20912e_rand.td-a-rec-img { text-align: left; } .td_uid_27_5ef680a20912e_rand.td-a-rec-img img { margin: 0 auto 0 0; }
L’article Litige foncier : Grave Révélation sur Babacar Ngom, Le patron de Sédima est accusé de prendre par la force les terres des populations de Nndinglère est apparu en premier sur Snap221.info.