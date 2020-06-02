Comme d’autres joueurs ce week-end en Bundesliga, Paul Pogba a tenu à rendre hommage à George Floyd sur les réseaux sociaux.
Alors que des milliers de manifestants défilent quotidiennement aux Etats-Unis pour dénoncer l’arrestation musclée ayant coûté la vie de cet homme noir de 46 ans, le champion du monde a tenu à apporter son soutien à la famille de la victime. Sur son compte Instagram, le joueur de Manchester United a publié une photo de lui avec le poing levé et yeux tournés vers le ciel. “Colère, pitié, haine, indignation, douleur et tristesse”, a notamment écrit le joueur.
View this post on Instagram
During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis. I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness. Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY! Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE! This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY! Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can’t tolerate I won’t tolerate WE WON’T TOLERATE Racism is ignorance LOVE is intelligence STOP the silence STOP racism #NoToRacismWeAllOne #JusticeForFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter
A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jun 1, 2020 at 8:34am PDT
