Nitdof pleure son père : « Sama héros demna »

Nitdof a perdu son père, Alioune Gueye, ce dimanche. Une perte qui, naturellement, a affecté le rappeur qui a réagi sur les réseaux sociaux. «Dans la vie, le bonheur et le malheur cohabitent. Nous mourrons tous un jour. Mais je rends grâce à Dieu. Mon héros est parti à jamais. Je demande vos prières à tous (Nakhar ak banekh kou nekk momé nga sa biss. Sant yallah rek. Sama hero demna nopalou fa yallah Souba lanioukoy dentchie incha allah. Nguen nianal ko yermandé borom bi boubakh», a publié le rappeur via Facebook.