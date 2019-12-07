Photos : Les images de l\u2019arriv\u00e9e du Pr\u00e9sident Macky Sall au sommet de l\u2019OMVS \u00e0 Bamako\r\n\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/b84cbbf3-7146-4953-a933-0469e9ac9fb1.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="744" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-319517" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/bde3ec10-993b-4081-bf30-de9763060476.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="720" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-319518" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/5a0a996c-3299-405a-92e1-89707bbfe269.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="721" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-319519" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/5a5c5fec-bced-4e25-ae7e-ad2cf9315ba4.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="778" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-319520" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/5e64bc37-8f58-4be4-8e2b-21c60d908494.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="720" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-319521" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/9f21d7c2-38bd-4109-b569-32bcf28014b4.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="601" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-319522" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/116c5ec2-71ad-4d60-a87e-a1f25723bfe1.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="720" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-319523" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/76a5d2a9-15c0-4f8f-bf69-8a15491389b8.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="720" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-319524" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/12\/8014c7d9-2e17-4c79-8a37-5a68f0bb4999.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="798" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-319525" \/>