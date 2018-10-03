La Première dame des Etats-Unis Melania Trump est arrivée mardi au Ghana, première étape d’une visite diplomatique et humanitaire.
Souriante et détendue, la Première dame des Etats-Unis Melania Trump est arrivée mardi au Ghana où elle a entamé sa première tournée en Afrique, un voyage qui est l’occasion pour cette femme discrète de se faire une place sur la scène internationale.
US First Lady Melania Trump receives flowers during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018 as she begins her week long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (L) visits the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, on October 2, 2018, as US First Lady begins a week long trip to Africa to promote her “Be Best” campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Rebecca Akufo-Addo (L) watch a baby just weighed during a visit to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, on October 2, 2018, as US First Lady begins a week long trip to Africa to promote her “Be Best” campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) poses with Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo prior to their meeting at Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana, on October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (C) donates teddy bears to patients during a visit to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana, October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump holds a baby during a visit to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, on October 2, 2018, as she begins her week-long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana officials during an arrival ceremony after landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra October 2, 2018 as she begins her week long trip to Africa to promote her ‘Be Best’ campaign. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
