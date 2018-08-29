15 Photos : l’arrivée d’Angéla Merkel à Dakar en images

29.08.2018, Dakar: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is welcomed at the airport by Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
GALSEN221 – C’est aujourd’hui, mercredi 29 août 2018 vers les coups de 16 heures, que la Chancelière allemande Angéla Merkel a foulé le tarmac de l’Aéroport International Blaise Diagne (AIBD). Elle est en terre sénégalaise pour une visite officielle qui durera 48 heures.
29.08.2018, Dakar: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is welcomed at the airport by Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
29.08.2018, Dakar: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is welcomed at the airport by Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) walks with Senegal’s President Macky Sall while reviewing a guard of honour after her arrival at Diass Airport on the outskirts of Dakar on August 29, 2018, the first stop on a three country tour of Africa which also includes Ghana and Nigeria. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP) (Photo credit should read SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images)
29.08.2018, Dakar: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is welcomed at the airport by Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
29.08.2018, Dakar: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is welcomed at the airport by Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) shakes hands with Senegal’s President Macky Sall upon her arrival at Diass Airport on the outskirts of Dakar on August 29, 2018, the first stop on a three country tour of Africa which also includes Ghana and Nigeria. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP) (Photo credit should read SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images)
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) shakes hands with Senegal’s President Macky Sall upon her arrival at Diass Airport on the outskirts of Dakar on August 29, 2018, the first stop on a three country tour of Africa which also includes Ghana and Nigeria. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP) (Photo credit should read SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images)
29.08.2018, Dakar: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is welcomed at the airport by Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
29.08.2018, Dakar: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is welcomed at the airport by Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
29.08.2018, Dakar: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is welcomed at the airport by Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)