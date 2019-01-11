DAKAR, SENEGAL – JANUARY 11: Former Prime Minister Abdoul Baye speaks during an Anti Government rally on January 11, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal. Ahead of the February 24 Presidential elections, President Macky Sall has been accused by the opposition of attempting to bar some candidates from joining the race. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)
DAKAR, SENEGAL – JANUARY 11: Opposition supporters gather at the Place de l’Obelisque during an Anti Government rally on January 11, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal. Ahead of the February 24 Presidential elections, President Macky Sall has been accused by the opposition of attempting to bar some candidates from joining the race. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)
DAKAR, SENEGAL – JANUARY 11: Opposition supporters gather at the Place de l’Obelisque during an Anti Government rally on January 11, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal. Ahead of the February 24 Presidential elections, President Macky Sall has been accused by the opposition of attempting to bar some candidates from joining the race. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)
Supporters of former Energy minister Thierno Alassane Sall take part in a rally in his support on January 11, 2019 in Dakar. – Senegalese go to the polls on February 24, 2019 in the first round of general elections with seven candidates shortlisted for the presidential vote. The Constitutional Council did not validate the candidacy of Thierno Alassane Sall after rejecting 27.000 of his sponsorships out of the 53.000 needed. New electoral rules require that each contender has to provide 53,000 endorsement signatures by registered voters from across the country. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP) (Photo credit should read SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images)
.. Photos : retour en images sur la marche de l'opposition à la Place de l'obélisque