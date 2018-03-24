Reportage: Africa Connected Success Story – Lamine Mbengue

Le promoteur de Sénégal Tv, qui a longtemps vécu en Europe avant de revenir au bercail, a été emporté par un malaise ce samedi. Lamine Mbengue est l’époux de notre consœur Marêma Pène de Dakaractu. Nous présentons toutes nos condoléances à sa famille et prions pour le repos de son âme.

Lamine is the creator of Senegal TV, a web TV channel targeting Senegalese people abroad who want to connect with home. Senegal TV is growing to become one of the largest creators of content for the web in Senegal. As a young boy, Lamine mastered the art of storytelling; he comes from a long line of ancestral storytellers (Griot) in Senegal, a rich tradition he is now able to share with the world online through YouTube. He also monetizes his web content on YouTube through Google Adsense, thus providing revenue that enables him employ local youth. In the future, Lamine plans to grow the number of his employees and to train traditional journalists in Senegal on how to use the web.