13 Photos – Sadio Mané buteur contre Crystal Palace de Cheikhou Kouyaté

Sadio Mané punit Cheikhou Kouyaté et Pape Ndiaye Souaré de Crystal Palace. L’attaquant international sénégalais vient de marquer son 3e but de la saison. Sur un corner repoussé, Salah lance Mané qui passe devant le défenseur, élimine Hennessey et marque le 2e but des Reds en résistant jusqu’au bout.