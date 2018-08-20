13 Photos – Sadio Mané buteur contre Crystal Palace de Cheikhou Kouyaté

Sadio Mané punit Cheikhou Kouyaté et Pape Ndiaye Souaré de Crystal Palace. L’attaquant international sénégalais vient de marquer son 3e but de la saison. Sur un corner repoussé, Salah lance Mané qui passe devant le défenseur, élimine Hennessey et marque le 2e but des Reds en résistant jusqu’au bout.
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (right) and Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 20: Sadio Mane of Liverpool takes the ball past Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and goes on to score the 2nd Liverpool goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 20: Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates scoring their 2nd goal by drumming up support from the crowd during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images)
