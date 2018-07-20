16 Photos : de retour aux affaires, Mohamed Salah laisse le ballon de football pour le basket

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 20: (THE SUN OIUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah of Liverpool undergoes tests during a training session on his first day back at Melwood Training Ground on July 20, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
GALSEN221 – Mohamed Salah, à l’image de Sadio Mané, est de retour aux affaires après son retour auprès de ses partenaires de Liverpool. Toujours aussi souriant, le génie égyptien a procédé à une série d’exercices. Il en a également profité pour délaisser le football dans lequel il excelle pour le basketball. Bien entendu, même si tout lui réussit actuellement, le fer de lance des Reds n’en est pas encore à une reconversion (rire).
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JULY 20:THE SUN OIUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT. Sadio Mane of Liverpool has tests and trains on his first day back at Melwood Training Ground on July 20, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JULY 20: (THE SUN OIUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Marco Grujic with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool undergoes tests during a training session on his first day back at Melwood Training Ground on July 20, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JULY 20: THE SUN OIUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has tests and trains on his first day back at Melwood Training Ground on July 20, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mohamed Salah
