<div><div style="margin-bottom:20px;"><img width="597" height="381"src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/femme-gadaye-597x381-1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/femme-gadaye-597x381-1.jpg 597w, https:\/\/senegaldirect.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/femme-gadaye-597x381-1-300x191.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 597px) 100vw, 597px"><\/div><p>(Triste vidéo) Gadaye: l’une des femmes violentée par les policiers fini aux urgences<br><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/rhreEb4ajq4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/p><\/div>