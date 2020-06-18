<div><div style="margin-bottom:20px;"><img width="620" height="308"src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/Capture-dE28099eCC81cran-2020-06-18-aCC80-12.21.55-620x308-1.png" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/Capture-dE28099eCC81cran-2020-06-18-aCC80-12.21.55-620x308-1.png 620w, https:\/\/senegaldirect.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/Capture-d’écran-2020-06-18-à-12.21.55-620x308-1-300x149.png 300w" sizes="(max-width: 620px) 100vw, 620px"><\/div><p>Vidéo:Adam Séne tacle Viviane “ Maintenant, j’en ai marre ”<br><iframe width="600" height="300" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/fsRBGXeBceg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/p><\/div>