<div><div style="margin-bottom:20px;"><img width="678" height="381"src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Capture-2-678x381-1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Capture-2-678x381-1.jpg 678w, https:\/\/senegaldirect.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/Capture-2-678x381-1-300x169.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 678px) 100vw, 678px"><\/div><p>VIDEO:Alima Ndione à Aby Ndour « Li nga def Boul ko defati » C’est pas normal<br><iframe width="601" height="300" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/EPDjb3-Oifs" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/p><\/div>