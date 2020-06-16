<div><div style="margin-bottom:20px;"><img width="612" height="298"src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/da500dada2562589281d791e466549bb4a0c8fae.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/da500dada2562589281d791e466549bb4a0c8fae.jpg 612w, https:\/\/senegaldirect.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/da500dada2562589281d791e466549bb4a0c8fae-300x146.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 612px) 100vw, 612px"><\/div><p>(Vidéo) Barth à Me Moussa Diop “Dou Mane Ak Mom, Limay Wax Sou Donoul Wone Deug, Gni Defma Ni Cheikh Yerim Seck…”<br><iframe width="600" height="300" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/bB_lwsy1anY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/p><\/div>