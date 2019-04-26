Vidéo: Doublé de Sadio Mané contre Huddersfield

Par
DIOP Mamadou
-
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 13, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal, kneeling to pray with team-mate Sadio Mane, during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Le championnat d’Angleterre de football est la plus importante compétition de football en Angleterre.

Sadio Mané, né le 10 avril 1992 à Sédhiou au Sénégal, est un footballeur international sénégalais qui évolue au poste d’ailier ou d’attaquant au sein du club anglais du Liverpool FC.

