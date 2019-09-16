Cristiano Ronaldo, dans un entretien accordé à la télévision britannique, n’a pas pu retenir ses larmes à l’évocation de son père. Ce dernier est décédé en 2005 des suites d’une tumeur au foie.

‘He doesn’t see me receive awards.’

In an emotional interview, @Cristiano breaks down in tears over the loss of his late father and the fact that he never got to witness his son's success.

Watch the full interview on @ITV on Tuesday at 9pm.@piersmorgan | #GMB pic.twitter.com/LybbJn31VR

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 16, 2019