<div><div style="margin-bottom:20px;"><img width="521" height="355"src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/dfqqfqs.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/dfqqfqs.jpg 521w, https:\/\/senegaldirect.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/dfqqfqs-300x204.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 521px) 100vw, 521px"><\/div><p>Vidéo- Mariage: Comment Ndeye Sokhna de la 2stv a célébré sa réception avec Momo Wade<br><iframe width="601" height="300" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/xzQqpz7tJww" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/p><\/div>