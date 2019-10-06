Mbaye Diagne, né le 28 octobre 1991 à Dakar au Sénégal, est un footballeur international sénégalais qui évolue au poste d’avant-centre au sein du club belge du Club Bruges KV, en prêt de Galatasaray.

