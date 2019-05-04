Vidéo : Twerk torride d’une fille Sénégalaise enflamme instagram

Par
DIOP Mamadou
-

Le buzz (terme anglais signifiant « bourdonnement » d’insecte) est une technique marketing consistant à susciter du bouche à oreille autour d’un événement, d’un produit ou d’une offre commerciale et, ce faisant, des retombées dans les médias.

GALSEN221TV

Lire aussi:
20 Photos : Modèles Tabaski 2018 - Mbathio Ndiaye en remet une couche