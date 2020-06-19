<div><div style="margin-bottom:20px;"><img width="600" height="303"src="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/fghffg.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/galsen221.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/fghffg.jpg 600w, https:\/\/senegaldirect.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/fghffg-300x152.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"><\/div><p>VIDEO:Viviane oublie Bouba, Moustapha et dévoile le nom de son homme fort<br><iframe width="691" height="391" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/e1RtUbW3hOQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/p><\/div>